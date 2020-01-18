FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Issued By Piper Sandler

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Apache in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the energy company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.24). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apache’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). Apache had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

APA has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Apache in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apache from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Apache in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Apache in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.07.

NYSE APA opened at $32.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.94. Apache has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $38.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Apache by 3,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apache during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Apache by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Apache during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Apache by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Wheals Rob purchased 4,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $49,825.30. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.50%.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

