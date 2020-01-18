FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Fluidigm Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Fluidigm in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Quirk now expects that the medical research company will earn ($0.62) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.61). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fluidigm’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 25.11% and a negative net margin of 57.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FLDM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Fluidigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fluidigm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLDM opened at $4.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.55. Fluidigm has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The firm has a market cap of $270.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Fluidigm by 21,055.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 105.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fluidigm by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 35,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,131 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.