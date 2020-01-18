FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Forty Seven in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Goonewardene expects that the company will earn ($2.50) per share for the year. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Forty Seven’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FTSV. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Forty Seven from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Forty Seven from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forty Seven has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.92.

FTSV stock opened at $45.74 on Thursday. Forty Seven has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 3.53.

In other Forty Seven news, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $153,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,221,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,531,564. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $3,963,400 in the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Forty Seven by 5,976.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Forty Seven in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Forty Seven in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Forty Seven in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Forty Seven by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the period. 54.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

