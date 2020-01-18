FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Teladoc Health Inc Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Teladoc Health in a report issued on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($1.45) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.44). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TDOC. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.

NYSE TDOC opened at $95.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $98.97. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.39 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.12 and its 200 day moving average is $72.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 245,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,273,000 after purchasing an additional 34,554 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,196 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 54,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741 shares during the period.

In other news, CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 9,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $717,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 50,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,821,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,769 shares in the company, valued at $732,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,099 shares of company stock worth $5,151,311 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

