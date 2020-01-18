FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Travelers Companies Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:TRV)

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Travelers Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $9.41 per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.65 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.10 EPS.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TRV. Barclays lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. MKM Partners upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Travelers Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $140.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $120.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.34 and a 200 day moving average of $142.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 36.69%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $37,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 177.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

