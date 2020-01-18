FY2019 EPS Estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Quirk now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of ($1.55) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.54). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 1,116.69% and a negative return on equity of 249.46%.

AXDX has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.36 million, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 2.72. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 21.93 and a quick ratio of 20.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

