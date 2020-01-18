FY2019 EPS Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.33). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CHK. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $0.50 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2.25 to $1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.97.

Shares of NYSE:CHK opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.36. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Also, Director Thomas L. Ryan purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 928,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,968.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 570,681 shares of company stock worth $477,184 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 90,125 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

