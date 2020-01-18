FY2019 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Enbridge in a report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst V. Bagri now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.68. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENB. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$46.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.14.

Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$52.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$51.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$47.91. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$43.02 and a 12 month high of C$53.13. The stock has a market cap of $105.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$11.60 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 100.10%.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer John Kendall Whelen sold 30,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.97, for a total transaction of C$1,577,081.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,003 shares in the company, valued at C$10,394,155.91. Also, Director Albert Monaco acquired 6,542 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$51.08 per share, with a total value of C$334,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 872,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$44,550,037.40. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,860.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

