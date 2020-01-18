FY2019 EPS Estimates for Gates Industrial Corp PLC Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:GTES)

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for Gates Industrial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gates Industrial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $746.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GTES has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Gates Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

GTES opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.20. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $17.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

