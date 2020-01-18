FY2019 EPS Estimates for Harsco Co. Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) – KeyCorp decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Harsco in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.41. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Harsco’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Harsco had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $423.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Harsco’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HSC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Harsco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of HSC stock opened at $19.95 on Thursday. Harsco has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 2.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Harsco during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Harsco during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Harsco during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Harsco by 416.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Harsco during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robinson Shannon 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

