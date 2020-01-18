FY2019 EPS Estimates for Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Novocure in a report released on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst E. Rajavelu now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.09) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.12). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Novocure’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

NVCR has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Novocure from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.14.

Shares of Novocure stock opened at $92.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.17 and a beta of 2.37. Novocure has a 52 week low of $41.51 and a 52 week high of $98.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.65.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $92.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.12 million. Novocure had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Novocure by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,554,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,218,000 after acquiring an additional 750,374 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Novocure by 21.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,357,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,064,000 after acquiring an additional 421,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Novocure by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,615,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,808,000 after acquiring an additional 44,737 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Novocure by 12.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,309,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,782,000 after acquiring an additional 146,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Novocure by 11.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 884,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,923,000 after acquiring an additional 93,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total transaction of $397,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,504 shares in the company, valued at $5,928,283.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 80,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $6,384,701.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,743 shares in the company, valued at $15,463,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 512,977 shares of company stock worth $45,409,691 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

