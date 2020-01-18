FY2019 EPS Estimates for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Cut by Analyst

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Phillips 66 in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Flam now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $8.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.85 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PSX. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $103.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $80.24 and a 52 week high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 12.3% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 18,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

