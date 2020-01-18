FY2019 EPS Estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.43). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

RIGL opened at $2.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $482.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.74% and a negative net margin of 56.84%. The company had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5,309.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,648,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506,747 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,102,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 598,509 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 40,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 262,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

