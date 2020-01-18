FY2019 EPS Estimates for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Lifted by SunTrust Banks

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $3.87 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.83. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

WLK has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering lowered Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.39.

NYSE:WLK opened at $71.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.68. Westlake Chemical has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $81.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.04.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.74%. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 80,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO George J. Mangieri sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $118,804.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,729.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

