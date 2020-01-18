FY2019 EPS Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Corp Raised by Analyst (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of ($1.34) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.38). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $372.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.25 million. Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WLL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $9.00 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, S&P Equity Research cut their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $6.60 to $6.14 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.09.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $538.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLL. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 183.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,468,822 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,609 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 158.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,078,824 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,916 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 13,495.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,073,529 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,633 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 2,654.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 964,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 929,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 139.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,001,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 583,198 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

