Gamesys Group (LON:GYS) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gamesys Group (LON:GYS) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,040 ($13.68) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GYS. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,310 ($17.23) price objective on shares of Gamesys Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Gamesys Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

LON:GYS opened at GBX 725 ($9.54) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 706.78. Gamesys Group has a one year low of GBX 652 ($8.58) and a one year high of GBX 818 ($10.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.79, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.53.

In other news, insider Robeson Reeves acquired 34,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.38) per share, for a total transaction of £248,837 ($327,330.97).

Gamesys Group Company Profile

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom, Sweden, Spain, and internationally. It offers bingo and casino games under the brands of Jackpotjoy, Virgin Games, Botemania, Vera&John, Heart Bingo, and Monopoly Casino. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

