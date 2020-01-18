Gartner (NYSE:IT) Earning Very Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Gartner (NYSE:IT) have trended very positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Gartner earned a media sentiment score of 3.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the information technology services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IT. Barclays downgraded shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.86.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $161.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Gartner has a 52-week low of $124.77 and a 52-week high of $171.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Gartner had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 40.06%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.17, for a total transaction of $5,609,153.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,635 shares in the company, valued at $203,357,437.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 1,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $207,502.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,132 shares in the company, valued at $339,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,981 shares of company stock valued at $9,388,070 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

