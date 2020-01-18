Gemmer Asset Management LLC Purchases 211 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,698 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,749,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816,247 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14,860.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,395,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332,319 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,386,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,579,000 after purchasing an additional 134,804 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,452,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,628,000 after purchasing an additional 542,204 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMY. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $66.72 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $67.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

In related news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

