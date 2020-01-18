General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,173 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,383,800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,483,976 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,565,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,838,441,000 after acquiring an additional 76,193,032 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 112,158,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,177,663,000 after acquiring an additional 364,061 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $433,181,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,380,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $280,541,000 after acquiring an additional 610,113 shares in the last quarter. 60.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $103.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

