Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ GEOS opened at $15.54 on Friday. Geospace Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.88.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter.

In other Geospace Technologies news, EVP Robbin B. Adams sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 905,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 40,299 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

