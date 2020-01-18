Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €70.96 ($82.51).

GXI has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Friday, October 11th. Independent Research set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of ETR:GXI opened at €66.15 ($76.92) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €66.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €68.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Gerresheimer has a one year low of €56.50 ($65.70) and a one year high of €74.80 ($86.98). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 10.03.

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

