GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) Shares Down 35%

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG) was down 35% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, approximately 644,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 332,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a market cap of $34.41 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21.

About GFG Resources (CVE:GFG)

GFG Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Pen Gold project consisting of 162 claims covering an area of approximately 445 square kilometers located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Dore Gold project, which covers an area of approximately 205 square kilometers located in Ontario.

