Glencore (LON:GLEN) Upgraded by Liberum Capital to “Buy”

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 270 ($3.55) target price on the natural resources company’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 220 ($2.89).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 298 ($3.92) price target on shares of Glencore and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 272.31 ($3.58).

Shares of Glencore stock opened at GBX 243.20 ($3.20) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 234.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 244.15. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 188.23 ($2.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,334.50 ($30.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

