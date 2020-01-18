Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gogo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.19.

Get Gogo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO opened at $5.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $488.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.07. Gogo has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $7.23.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $201.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gogo will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 10,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $70,608.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,325,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 56.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,372,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 496,761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,112,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 469,268 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,456,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,717,000 after purchasing an additional 263,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 31.2% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,002,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 238,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.