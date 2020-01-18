Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Earning Critical Press Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) has trended negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Goldman Sachs BDC earned a news sentiment score of -2.18 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

NYSE:GSBD opened at $21.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $857.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.40.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $36.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.61 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 17.59%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is presently 87.38%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSBD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

