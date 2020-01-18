Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Capita (LON:CPI) Price Target to GBX 240

Capita (LON:CPI) had its price objective hoisted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 240 ($3.16) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a conviction-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Capita to a sell rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 155 ($2.04) in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 171.71 ($2.26).

Capita stock opened at GBX 172.35 ($2.27) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 166.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 145.84. Capita has a 12 month low of GBX 98.66 ($1.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 185.25 ($2.44). The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07.

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

