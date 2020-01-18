Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY)

Research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:NPSNY opened at $34.75 on Thursday. Naspers has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $52.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.13.

Naspers Company Profile

Naspers Limited operates in consumer Internet industry worldwide. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It operates various Internet platforms to provide various services and products, including e-commerce, communication, social networks, entertainment, and mobile value-added services; and social platforms.

