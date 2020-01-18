Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 1,796 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 219,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 46,949 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 29,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Long acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 517,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,772,332.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,969,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $46,519,305.28. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,087,224 shares of company stock valued at $47,999,005. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET opened at $13.56 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

