Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 915 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 372,749 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 305,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,295,000 after purchasing an additional 201,625 shares during the period. Appleton Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,944.5% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 119,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 113,635 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 337,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,155,000 after purchasing an additional 75,180 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after purchasing an additional 61,523 shares during the period.

SCHA stock opened at $77.09 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $65.30 and a 1-year high of $77.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.12 and its 200-day moving average is $71.90.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

