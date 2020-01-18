Graincorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Shares Up 0.9%

Graincorp Ltd (OTCMKTS:GRCLF)’s share price shot up 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.74, 320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49.

Graincorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRCLF)

GrainCorp Limited operates as a food ingredients and agribusiness company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Grains, Malt, and Oils. The Grains segment receives, transports, tests, stores, and exports/imports grains comprising wheat, barley, canola, and sorghum, as well as other bulk commodities.

