Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €24.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been assigned a €24.50 ($28.49) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.99% from the stock’s current price.

GYC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €21.03 ($24.45) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.70 ($27.56) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €23.50 ($27.33) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand City Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €23.65 ($27.49).

Shares of Grand City Properties stock opened at €22.48 ($26.14) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €21.26 and a 200-day moving average price of €20.71. Grand City Properties has a twelve month low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a twelve month high of €20.14 ($23.42).

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

