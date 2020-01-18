Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) PT Raised to GBX 880

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 845 ($11.12) to GBX 880 ($11.58) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GPOR. Panmure Gordon raised Great Portland Estates to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 842 ($11.08) to GBX 921 ($12.12) in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered Great Portland Estates to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 890 ($11.71) to GBX 850 ($11.18) in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Great Portland Estates from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 965 ($12.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Great Portland Estates to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 870 ($11.44) in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 785.41 ($10.33).

LON GPOR opened at GBX 931.20 ($12.25) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 854.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 757.97. Great Portland Estates has a twelve month low of GBX 643.80 ($8.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 931.20 ($12.25).

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

