Hammerson (LON:HMSO) PT Lowered to GBX 240 at Bank of America

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($3.16) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HMSO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 303 ($3.99) to GBX 319 ($4.20) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hammerson from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Hammerson to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 298.33 ($3.92).

HMSO opened at GBX 265.10 ($3.49) on Wednesday. Hammerson has a one year low of GBX 202.90 ($2.67) and a one year high of GBX 396.40 ($5.21). The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 296.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 275.63.

Hammerson Company Profile

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

