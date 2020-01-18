Hammerson (LON:HMSO) PT Raised to GBX 300

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Hammerson from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Hammerson from GBX 303 ($3.99) to GBX 319 ($4.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hammerson from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Hammerson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 298.33 ($3.92).

HMSO stock opened at GBX 265.10 ($3.49) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 202.90 ($2.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 396.40 ($5.21). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 296.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 275.63.

About Hammerson

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

