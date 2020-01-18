Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its position in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 3,512.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 258,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 251,374 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 27,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $658,000. 34.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of HWBK opened at $25.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $28.62.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 12.14%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

