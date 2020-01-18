Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) Director Sells $50,020.00 in Stock

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) Director Barry H. Orr sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 227,866 shares in the company, valued at $11,397,857.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $49.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.01. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $50.50.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $140.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.57 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

HTLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 380.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.