Helical (LON:HLCL) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Helical (LON:HLCL) in a report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HLCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Helical from GBX 415 ($5.46) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Helical from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 375 ($4.93) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Helical presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 438.20 ($5.76).

HLCL opened at GBX 474 ($6.24) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 453.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 395.24. Helical has a 1 year low of GBX 310.50 ($4.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 480 ($6.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.70 million and a PE ratio of 18.66.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Helical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

In related news, insider Tim Murphy bought 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.45) per share, for a total transaction of £1,353.78 ($1,780.82).

Helical plc engages in the investment, construction, development, rental, and trading of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Investment Properties and Developments segments. Its property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential, office, office refurbishment, and residential projects.

