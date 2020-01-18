HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.61.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th.

HMS stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. HMS has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $40.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.10.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.79 million. HMS had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HMS will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of HMS by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of HMS by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 59,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of HMS by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HMS by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of HMS by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

