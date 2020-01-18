Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) Stock Price Up 0.4% Following Earnings Beat

Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $20.44 and last traded at $20.49, approximately 43,162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 725,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.41.

The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub lowered Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens boosted their target price on Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other news, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 14,000 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $257,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 587,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,813,813.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 24,000 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $452,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 587,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,072,263.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,855 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,080,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,754,000 after acquiring an additional 59,522 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 7.2% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,700,000 after acquiring an additional 109,636 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,113,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 3.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 516,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after acquiring an additional 18,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,668,000. 66.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

