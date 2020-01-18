Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 10,615.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,580,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,847,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,768 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2,073.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 573,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,103,000 after purchasing an additional 547,493 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 17,788.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 487,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Honeywell International by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 568,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,241,000 after purchasing an additional 243,800 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HON opened at $183.23 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.70 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.28 and a 200-day moving average of $171.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen set a $180.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.42.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

