HSBC (LON:HSBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research note published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 580 ($7.63) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HSBA. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on HSBC from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank restated a sell rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.84) price objective (down previously from GBX 560 ($7.37)) on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.56) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on HSBC from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 655 ($8.62) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 613.21 ($8.07).

Shares of LON HSBA opened at GBX 594 ($7.81) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 584.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 609.52. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 687.70 ($9.05). The stock has a market capitalization of $120.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.22.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

