Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Holdings Reduced by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,844 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,510 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard Remiker sold 29,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $421,079.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 369,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,168.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 14,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $200,002.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 474,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,752,106.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,544 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.71 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

