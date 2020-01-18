Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Iamgold in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. Cormark also issued estimates for Iamgold’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IAG. ValuEngine raised Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Iamgold in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Iamgold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Iamgold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.06.

NYSE:IAG opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of -0.01. Iamgold has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter. Iamgold had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 8.94%.

In other Iamgold news, insider Harmer Peter sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $792,500.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

