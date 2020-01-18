Iamgold (TSE:IMG) Trading Down 6.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Iamgold traded as low as C$4.11 and last traded at C$4.11, 661,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,027,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.40.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IMG. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Iamgold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Iamgold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Iamgold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.34.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$362.27 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iamgold Corp will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

