Idp Education (ASX:IEL) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.08

Shares of Idp Education Ltd (ASX:IEL) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$20.08 ($14.24) and last traded at A$20.01 ($14.19), with a volume of 864499 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$19.69 ($13.96).

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$18.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Idp Education Company Profile (ASX:IEL)

IDP Education Limited engages in the placement of students into education institutions in Asia, Australasia, and internationally. Its services include counselling, application processing, pre-departure guidance, examinations, English language teaching, client relations, digital marketing, online students recruitment, and shared services.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Idp Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idp Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.