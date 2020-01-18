IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of IROQ stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. IF Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.16 and a 12-month high of $24.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.90.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $5.65 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IF Bancorp stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of IF Bancorp worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

IF Bancorp Company Profile

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

