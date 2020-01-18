IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INFO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $77.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 153,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total transaction of $10,977,276.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,272,156.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHS Markit stock opened at $79.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.71. IHS Markit has a 1-year low of $50.47 and a 1-year high of $80.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.34 and its 200 day moving average is $69.11.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

