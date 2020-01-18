IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Argus upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Argus now has a $90.00 price target on the stock. IHS Markit traded as high as $80.08 and last traded at $78.72, with a volume of 330690 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.35.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on INFO. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $77.00 target price on IHS Markit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 153,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $10,977,276.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,158 shares in the company, valued at $30,272,156.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,402,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,912,000 after purchasing an additional 627,522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,376,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,028,402,000 after purchasing an additional 853,329 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 4.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,470,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,475,000 after purchasing an additional 395,560 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 32.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,694,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2,581.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,641,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

