Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Short Interest Update

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.6 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Imax in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Imax in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of Imax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Imax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

NYSE IMAX opened at $20.42 on Friday. Imax has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.20.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Imax had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Imax will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 2,831 shares of Imax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $60,158.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at $120,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Imax by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 258,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Imax by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 320,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after buying an additional 186,178 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Imax by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Imax by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 670,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,729,000 after buying an additional 76,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Imax by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,629,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,760,000 after buying an additional 211,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

