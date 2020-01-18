Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.04. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Get Independent Bank Co.(MI) alerts:

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $43.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.73 million.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. Independent Bank Co has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $512.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.51.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 2nd quarter worth $6,719,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 214.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 226,158 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 16.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 887,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after acquiring an additional 125,967 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 24.3% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 247,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 48,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the third quarter worth about $810,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert N. Shuster sold 8,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $185,030.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,590.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.